“Tonto Dikeh Is A Nice Person But She Has Bad Temper” – Blessing Osom (Video)

Nigerian entrepreneur, Blessing Osom, in a recent Insta-live chat, addressed her fallout with estranged friend, Tonto Dikeh.

Information Nigeria recalls the friends turned enemies went back and forth as they exchanged words on social media in 2019.

During the Instagram live session, fans bombarded the entrepreneur with questions about her friendship with Dikeh.

Osom responded saying that the actress is a nice person but she has a bad temper and sometimes, she ends up regretting her actions.

The entrepreneur went on to say that she doesn’t have a problem with the single mum of one and they greet each other when they see.

However, she said she doesn’t like drama and the actress is fond of calling out people on social media whenever she has a problem with them.

Watch the video below: