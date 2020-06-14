Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Report About Lady Who Died After She Was Allegedly Poisoned By Her Friend

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram story to react to a report about a hair seller who died of poisoning in a Abuja hospital on Tuesday.

According to the report, the hair seller, identified as Anna Iyande was allegedly poisoned by her friend.

Reacting to this, Dikeh shared a couple of posts in which she advised her fans and followers to be careful about the type of friends they keep.

The single mum of one also noted that her son is her priority and that is why she doesn’t keep meaningless friendships.

See her full post below: