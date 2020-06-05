Tonto Dikeh Shares Photos Of Her Body Before And After Surgery

Popular actress, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to curse those who told her that cosmetics surgery is not good.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress shared a shared images of herself before and after she undergoing cosmetic procedure on her body.

The single mum of one captioned the post;

“Where are the aprokos that said surgery is not good oooo??? May my old body be your portion, Rolling eyes… (If I slap you? Your eyes will shift)

She added the hashtag #ProudlyACosmeticSurgeryBaby“

See her post below: