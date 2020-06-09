Toyin Lawani Does The Unthinkable To Her Man During A Photoshoot

A video trending on social media captures the moment celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani could be seen doing the unthinkable to her new man during a photoshoot.

Information Nigeria recalls the celebrity stylist recently unveiled her man on Instagram and hinted that they will be tying the knot soon

However, she failed to reveal his face and his identity.

During a photo shoot session, the mum of two put her hands inside her man’s pants even after he screamed for her to stop.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBNHP97HDn5/?igshid=1gfcbckdpm86b