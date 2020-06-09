Toyin Lawani Does The Unthinkable To Her Man During A Photoshoot

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Toyin Lawani and her new man
Toyin Lawani and her new man

A video trending on social media captures the moment celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani could be seen doing the unthinkable to her new man during a photoshoot.

Information Nigeria recalls the celebrity stylist recently unveiled her man on Instagram and hinted that they will be tying the knot soon

However, she failed to reveal his face and his  identity.

During a photo shoot session, the mum of two put her hands inside her man’s pants even after he screamed for her to stop.

Read Also: ‘Motherhood Is Beautiful’, Regina Daniels Says; Shares New Maternity Photos

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBNHP97HDn5/?igshid=1gfcbckdpm86b

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here