Toyin Lawani’s New Man Tattoos Her Name On His Chest (Photo)

Popular celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani’s new man declared his love for her by getting a tatoo of her name imprinted on his chest.

Information Nigeria recalls the celebrity stylist and mum of two recently unveiled her new partner on her Instagram page and it was gathered that he is way younger than her.

The identity of the man, whose Instagram handle is “deeunknown”, is yet to be revealed as he is always seen wearing a face mask.

See screenshots of his tattoo below: