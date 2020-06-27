Travelling Tips To Follow As The Lockdowns Ease

Over the last few months, the whole world was grounded to a halt due to the COVID-19 lockdown-no traveling, visiting a friend, or going out to watch a movie and lots more.

There’s nothing more challenging than being cut away physically from friends and family we often think about with a great deal of nostalgia. We couldn’t embark on a little journey to work, throw a party, or even document some of the things we love doing.

People often say, there is nothing that has a beginning without an end. So, as the lockdown eases, it wouldn’t be right to hop right out without planning that trip you’ve been postponing for too long. However, there are a few things you should do to remain safe on that upcoming adventure.

In this article, we want to share with you 3 crucial tips to follow as the lockdowns and restrictions ease.

Take a gentle approach

We all want to go out and fall back into our normal lifestyles as fast as possible. But doing so might be courting disaster, it’s therefore advisable taking a slow and gentle approach. Plan your trips in steps, with only a few days out at a time. Don’t forget to still practice social distancing.

Maintain Hygenic Routines

The fact that the lockdown might be over soon doesn’t mean the COVID-19 pandemic is over. You should never forget your hand sanitizers, nose masks, and wash your hands regularly. Sure, you might roll your eyes because you have heard it a thousand times. But the truth is, the COVID-19 shouldn’t be the only reason to do all of these things. Aside from the masks, adhering to these essential hygiene tips can keep a lot of germs and bacteria out of your body.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_nTN_HF_LE/

Travel Light

Avoid traveling with everything you own. Plan your clothes and accessories ahead and carry only a few essentials. As the lockdowns ease, travel may be accessible but still a trifle more expensive than usual. You wouldn’t want to spend a big buck on an extra bag of clothes, you should have kept at home. Only take the most essentials items and when traveling in a vehicle, always ensure you maintain social distancing of about 2m separation.

As we reunite with our loved ones and friends, there will be a lot of things to share, memories to relive, and new connections to make.

What do you think is missing from the picture? Of course, a gorgeous smartphone to document those important memories. Don’t forget to visit the interesting places shot on Camon 15.

Camon 15 is the 64MP Camera Phone of TECNO mobile with 4-in-one camera with quad-flash, 32MP-Pop-up Selfie Camera, you can take gorgeous selfies, pictures of everything and any aspects of your journey.

Beyond these tips, don’t forget to stay informed about the latest COVID-19 updates always adhere to safety precautions where ever you go.