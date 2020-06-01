Trouble Looms As Man Vows To Rape More Women; Celebrities React

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, blasted a man, identified as G Love Udenso on social media after he openly admitted that he rapes women.
The actress shared a screenshot of the man’s comment under a post calling for an end to rape.
Udenso claimed he doesn’t intend to stop violating women because “nothing” will happen to him.
In his words;
“I go they rape dey go. Nothing go happen. Ladies make una help us small. No they wear pant come wear right on top. E dey waste person time abeg. Thank you.”
Ogbodo called for the man’s arrest on social media and some of her colleagues joined her.
Yvonne Jegede promised action will be taken to get him arrested.
