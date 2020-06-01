Trouble Looms As Man Vows To Rape More Women; Celebrities React

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, blasted a man, identified as G Love Udenso on social media after he openly admitted that he rapes women.

The actress shared a screenshot of the man’s comment under a post calling for an end to rape.

Udenso claimed he doesn’t intend to stop violating women because “nothing” will happen to him.

In his words;

“I go they rape dey go. Nothing go happen. Ladies make una help us small. No they wear pant come wear right on top. E dey waste person time abeg. Thank you.”

Ogbodo called for the man’s arrest on social media and some of her colleagues joined her.

Read Also: “This Is Not Time To Stay Silent” – Mercy Johnson Reacts To The Murder Of Tina, Uwa

Yvonne Jegede promised action will be taken to get him arrested.

See her post below: