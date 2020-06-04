‘Try Harder’ – Uti Nwachukwu Reacts To Rape Allegation

Uti Nwachukwu, the winner of Big Brother Africa 5, indirectly reacted to the rape allegation levied against him by a lady identified as Kambilie Korie.

The lady also alleged that Nwachukwu is bisexual and treats males better than he does females.

The reality star cum television presenter provided proofs that he was actually in the United States of America on the 5th of August 2017 which was around the time the alleged incident occurred.

Nwachukwu also told his accuser to try harder as he tweeted;

“#Throwback to Aug 2017 when I could still travel and Party in Houston, Texas. Americaaa😭😭😭 kai I love enjoyment 🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾 #TryHarder 🤣”

See his post below: