Twitter User Who Accused Uti Nwachukwu Of Rape Deletes Her Account

The Twitter user, who accused ex-BBA winner, Uti Nwachukwu, of rape, has disappeared and taken down her page.

This comes 48 hours after the media personality petitioned the police to investigate the allegation.

Information Nigeria recalls the Twitter user, @KambiliKorie claimed the media personality is bisexual and he forcefully had sex with her in August 2017.

The lady also shared a screenshot of a message from a user saved with the name “Uti 2” apologizing for the act.

Reacting to rape claim, the media personality petitioned the police to investigate the issue.

However, a recent check shows that the lady has deactivated her account on the micro-blogging site.

Taking to Instagram, the TV compere gave an update on the issue and he said he will still be going ahead with the police to investigate the rape allegation.

In his words;

“I didn’t want to be speaking this unfortunate allegations gain; but it’s also important that I update you all on recent developments.

My accuser- who’s account was created only recently to accuse me of this horrendous crime, has been deleted before investigators could identify her.

This is unfortunate because it doesn’t fully exonerate me from the accusation the way the courts would have done; I REALLY needed the opportunity to prove my innocence and this culprit face the full penalties.

However, I am still going to continue to work and cooperate with the police to get to the bottom of this.

Victims of sexual abuse need to be heard and believed, and it’s why I will continue to pursue this to prevent anyone else from making it even harder from victims to speak out.

Thank you all for your messages and show of support; it’s been a difficult period, but I appreciate how so many of you who know me, have stood by me.”

See screenshots below: