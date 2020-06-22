Twitter Users Blast Samklef For Wishing Buhari, Osinbajo Happy Father’s Day

Popular Nigerian singer and music producer, Samklef, has been attacked by an internet Troll after wishing the president and vice, a happy Father’s Day.

The singer had written on his Twitter as he tagged the president Buhari and his Vice, Osibanjo.

However, another Twitter user, ‘Biggylarge1’ slammed him as he shared that he didn’t expect it from the singer.

The singer, however, hit back at the troll after he tagged him stupid for wishing the President and Vice President well.

See Posts Here: