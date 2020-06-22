Two Women Accuse Justin Bieber Of Sexual Assault

Two women have accused Justin Bieber of sexual assault and shared their respective experiences with the musician on social media.

On June 20, a woman identified as Danielle posted about her alleged assault on Twitter, detailing how she met Bieber at an Austin music event in March 2014.

Allison Kaye, a representative for Bieber, refuted the claims in a comment to PopCrave.

Anonymous woman accuses Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her at the Four Seasons in 2014, Bieber’s camp deny the claims and say he was staying at an Airbnb on that date. pic.twitter.com/nXMSQMqmpi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

She said that Bieber was staying in an Airbnb as opposed to the Four Seasons on the night in question, and stayed at a different Austin hotel the following evening.

On June 20, a second woman accused Bieber of assault. A woman named Kadi claims that Bieber’s bodyguard invited her up to his hotel room after a New York City meet-and-greet in May 2015, where several people, including Disney Channel star Kyle Massey, were present. Kadi made out with Bieber on a couch, but things took a turn when he locked them in a bathroom and began caressing her body.

“I asked him to stop,” she claims, “and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage.

”Bieber allegedly sexually assaulted her on his bed, but Kadi was able to push and kick him “between his legs and run out to the living room.”