Ufuoma McDermott Gushes Over Her 'Silky Brown Skin'

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Nollywood Actress Ufuoma McDermott
Nollywood Actress Ufuoma McDermott

Popular movie star and mother of two, Ufuoma McDermott took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to gush over her complexion.

The dark-skinned thespian shared a gorgeous photo on the photo-sharing app and she revealed it was taken by one of her kids.

The businesswoman wrote;

“Look at that fine, silky brown skin. Yup! Dark skin can glow too. #Isio is getting good at this picture thing small small😉
I will soon start getting invoices.
Good morning my lovelies :
:
#FineCaramel #OriginalNigerianJollof #TheBody#UfuomaMcDermott”

See her post below:

The actress’ post
The actress’ post

