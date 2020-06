Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi has ordered that all Courts in the state be immediately shut down following the state’s first COVID-19 death .

Governor Umahi gave the directive in a broadcast to residents on Friday as he made the announcement, which he described as regrettable and saddening.

Read Also: No Community Transmission In Ebonyi: Gov Umahi

According to Umahi, all staff of the Judiciary in the state must immediately proceed for COVID-19 testing.