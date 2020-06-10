University Of Ibadan Confirms Obaseki Graduated From The Institution

The University of Ibadan (UI) has confirmed that the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki graduated from the institution.

The confirmation was made in a statement by its Registrar, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, saying Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki studied Classics.

Obaseki, according to the statement, gained admission into the university in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours (Lower Division).

“Records of his admission and graduation are intact in the archives of the university.” the statement said.

This comes after allegations by some opposition leaders in the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Obaseki presented a fake certificate, saying he did not graduate from the premier university. The UI statement will draw the curtain on the supposed certificate scandal crisis.

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the APC, and his predecessor, Obaseki, have been at loggerheads for a long time.