US Actor, Danny Masterson, Charged With Raping Three Women In His Hollywood Mansion

American actor, Danny Masterson, best known for his role on the hit series That ’70s Show’, has been charged with raping three women.

The 44-year-old was arrested at 11:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, June 17, and released shortly before 3 p.m. PT on a $3.3 million bail, according to information available on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website.

Authorities say Masterson, who is charged by his full name Daniel Peter Masterson, is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. He also allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman sometime between October and December of that year, a press release from the District Attorney’s Office said.

All of the alleged crimes took place at Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home, authorities said. If convicted, Masterson faces a possible sentence of up to 45 years to life in state prison.