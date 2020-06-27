US Government Declares 6 Nigerians Wanted For Cyber Crime

Six Nigerians have been declared wanted by the government of the United States of America for their alleged involvement in ​business​ email ​compromise schemes.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, took to Twitter in the early hours of Saturday, to seek the help of the public in finding out the whereabouts of the suspected fraudsters.

FBI shared photos of the six Nigerians with a tweet which reads;

“Help the #FBI find ​six Nigerian nationals wanted for their involvement in ​business​ email ​compromise (BEC) schemes resulting in over $6 ​million in losses. Read more about each defendant at http://ow.ly/97Dk50A9Gk8 ​​, and submit tips at http://tips.fbi.gov . #FugitiveFriday”

The names of the six Nigerians are Richard Izuchuckwu Uzuh, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, and Nnamdi Orson Benson.

The suspected fraudsters were allegedly involved in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.

Uzuh allegedly worked with money launderers, romance scammers, and others involved in BEC schemes to launder the proceeds of their crimes through a complex network of witting and unwitting people in the United States and abroad.

On October 18, 2016, Uzuh was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Wire Fraud and Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

On October 19, 2016, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

