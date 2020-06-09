US Protest: Donald Trump’s Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Defaced

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been defaced again. This time, it was covered with graffiti.

People, believed to be Black Lives Matter protesters, used black spray paint to completely cover the star and black it out.

Someone also placed a plastic bag full of dog poop on top of the defaced star. Before the star was spray-painted, people began using sharpies and wrote insults to Trump.

This is not the first time the star has been desecrated. In the past, the star has been painted over, pickaxed, and even drilled into pieces.