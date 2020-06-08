US Protest: Man Opens Fire On Protesters In Seattle (Video)

An unidentified gunman reportedly drove into a protest, brandishing a gun at protesters and shooting one of them in the process.

According to report, the man drove through a barricade in Seattle, ploughing into crowds of Black Lives Matter protesters.

The gunman’s car was surrounded by the protesters to stop him from moving further but he exited the car with a gun.

READ ALSO – UK Protesters Pull Down, Throw Statue Of Slave Trader, Edward Colston Into River (Video)

Eyewitnesses claim the man headed towards a crowd of protesters in the city’s Capitol Hill district before getting out of the car, brandishing a gun on Sunday, June 7.

See Video Here: