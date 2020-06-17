US Sanctions 6 Nigerian Cyber Criminals For Stealing $6m

The United States has released photos and details of six Nigerians in connection to cybercrime.

The announcement was made by US Secretary, Pompeo as he shared that the US will do anything to protect her citizens from being cyber fraud victims.

The announcement followed details of the suspect as their photos were also shared on the Internet.

Sharing on Twitter, the secretary wrote in part: “Today, the United States designated six Nigerian nationals for conducting an elaborate online scheme to steal more than $6 million from victims across the United States…”

See Photos Here: