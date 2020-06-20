Videos From Late Ibidunni Ajayi-Ighodalo’s Funeral Ceremony

The funeral ceremony of the late event planner, Ibidunni Ajayi-Ighodalo has begun as she will finally be laid to rest today.

The former beauty queen died in her hotel room in Port Harcourt on Sunday, where she had gone to set up a COVID-19 Isolation Centre for the state government.

A night of tribute was held in honour of the late event planner on Friday and it was well-attended by family and friends.

According to reports, foremost funeral home, MIC is in charge of the funeral possession.

The body of the late event planner also arrived at Trinity Church in a black Coupe Benz.

A video capturing the moment late Ibidunni Ighodalo was carried in a silver chrome casket by pallbearers has surfaced online.

Ibidun’s daughter, Keke Ighodalo, was given the opportunity to sing a song with gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey at her mum funeral.

Watch videos below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBqQj2pjwpQ/?igshid=jh61er9naz3u

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBqPK3-Deei/?igshid=9w2tv30ysdns