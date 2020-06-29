Voice Note From Olamide Alli Before She Was Killed By Fiancé Chris Ndukwe Emerges Online

A voice note purportedly from late Olamide Alli, who was murdered by her fiancé, Chris Ndukwe, has surfaced online.

According to the voice note which was done in 2018, Olamide had complained to her friend about her on and off relationship with Chris as she revealed their wedding was scheduled for October of that year but she wasn’t sure she wanted to get married to him.

The deceased also said she doesn’t just want to get married to him just because they had children together.

Olamide said they had been together for years but she wasn’t sure they really knew each other and a broken relationship is better than a broken marriage.

It was gathered that the couple were supposed to be getting married again in August 2020.



Unfortunately, Chris murdered his lover in June 2020, leaving behind their sons, aged 7 and 3.

Chris locked Olamide in his room where he duck taped her, cut her braids and stabbed her multiple times with different knives until she died, and then committed suicide by drinking a pesticide.

The voice note was shared by activist, Esther Ijiwere.

Listen to the voice note below: