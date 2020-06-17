‘We Shouldn’t Allow Girls With Big Breasts To Come To Our Matrimonial Home’ – Regina Daniels Says As She Bids Her Friend Goodbye

A video trending on social media captures the moment actress, Regina Daniels made a funny remark while bidding her busty friend goodbye after a visit.

In the video, the heavily pregnant actress could be seen standing outside the night as she requests for a hug from her busty friend.

After the friendly hug, the actress went on to make a witty remark about the lady’s boobs, saying it isn’t wise for women to have endowed friends into their matrimonial homes.

In her words;

“We shouldn’t allow girls with big breasts to come to our matrimonial homes, Because of my husband.”

Watch the video