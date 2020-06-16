We Would Have Flown Adebisi Abroad For Treatmemt If Not For COVID-19: Oyetola

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola says they would have flown his deceased Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS), the late Mikhail Jare Adebisi, abroad for treatment of not for COVID-19 lockdown.

The governor described the deceased as a courageous person and one of his most loyal and dedicated workers, who, despite his health challenges, took his job seriously.

Oyetola spoke on Monday while hosting executive council (exco) members led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, who visited him to brief him on what transpired at the 3rd Day Fidau prayer for the deceased; as well as members of the House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, who had visited to condole with the governor.

The governor, who said it would be difficult to find a replacement for his late aide, added: “We would have flown out Adebisi for treatment, but for the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the health challenges, he never joked with his job. When he was leaving for Lagos, he said, ‘pray for me sir’ and I became frightened.

“He was one of the most loyal and dedicated workers around me. He was a man of courage, a good example of what loyalty and dedication are all about. You can rely on him any time, any day.

“Jare took initiatives and did assignment even before telling him.

“He equally stood out in terms of consistency and dedication. He did not like to be pitied even despite his health challenge. But for the pandemic, he would have been flown out again for treatment.

“It will be difficult to find a replacement for him.

“Even on sick bed, he was coordinating his work. We all will miss him.”