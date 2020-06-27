‘We’ll Come For Looters In Ghana’ – EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu

Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, says the commission will soon be going after Nigerian looters currently hiding in Ghana.

Speaking when a delegation of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP) paid him a visit in Abuja on Friday, June 26, Magu said the commission is putting resources together to go after the looters and recover the stolen wealth stashed in that country.

“Corruption is a borderless crime. We are putting our resources together to allow us go to Ghana without restrictions and recovery our stolen property back home. I am appealing to Nigerians to trust the Commission with relevant information about corrupt practices in the country.

There are a lot of looters hiding in Ghana. We are already talking, we will bring them back. We will go bring the assets back to the country,” he said.

READ ALSO – ‘EFCC Not Involved In Hushpuppi’s Arrest’ – Ibrahim Magu

Reacting to allegations that the Commission is not transparent in its activities, the EFCC boss said

“We follow the international best practice when it comes to areas of investigations, tracing of looted assets, recovering looted assets. We all have our records. We are aware that we have ruffled many feathers.

“We have touched the untouchables and we have dared lions in their dens. We are doing all these, not because we love dangers and death, we are doing them because we value the comfort and development which anti-corruption brings.”