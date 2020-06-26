“What I Will Do If My Daughter Wants To Be A Prostitute” – Ghanaian Artiste Manager, Bulldog Reveals (Video)

Ghanaian Showbiz personality, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, better known as Bulldog, made a shocking revelation during a radio interview on OkayFM.

The artiste manager revealed the actions he will take if his daughter comes to him at the age of 18 to say she wants to become a prostitute.

Unlike most parents, Bulldog said he will not discourage his daughter but he would advise her to become a better prostitute.

Explaining the meaning of a ‘better prostitute’, the artiste manager said they are women who sleep with wealthy and influential men.

Watch the video below: