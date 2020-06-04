‘Who Go Arrest Me?’, Man Publicly Brags About Raping 12-Year-Old Girl

A Nigerian woman identified as Esther Okoro has taken to microblogging platform, Twitter to call on authorities to arrest a man who publicly bragged about raping a minor.

According to Ms Okoro, the man confessed right in front of a camera how he raped a 12-year-old girl and absolutely felt no remorse.

She tweeted that the man refers to himself as a pastor, and claims to live at Jakande estate in the mainland of Lagos believes he has done no wrong.

“Please I am calling on the good people of Nigeria, we need to find this man, he is a RAPIST, he raped a 12 years old girl and he feels no remorse at all, he believes he has done no wrong because he was “feeling” the girl. Please RT till we find him and bring him to justice.

“He’s said to be living in Jakande estate in the mainland of Lagos and he apparently calls himself “pastor”. Pls RT, we need to find this man and get justice for this little girl he has traumatized. @PoliceNG @jidesanwoolu @JokeSanwoolu @cece_yara @falzthebahdguy #StopRapingWomen