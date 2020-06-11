Who’s your #AuntyTohSure?

So yesterday was Timini Egbuson’s birthday. And as expected he flooded our timelines with some sweet boys association cred. But the one we never saw coming was his heaping so much praise on his super awesome sister Dakore. His Aunty Toh Sure. The one who’s been there for him since day 1.  

No hypes though, she’s a real Aunty Toh Sure.

 

 

 

Dakore responded

 

Fast forward to today and social media is going abuzz with everyone talking about who their Aunty Toh Sures are. 

https://twitter.com/fadererah_/status/1270824818573623297?s=12

 

While we wait to see what becomes of this trend,  tell us in the comments who that Aunty Toh Sure in your life is and why she fits that tag? 

