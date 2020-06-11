Who’s your #AuntyTohSure?

So yesterday was Timini Egbuson’s birthday. And as expected he flooded our timelines with some sweet boys association cred. But the one we never saw coming was his heaping so much praise on his super awesome sister Dakore. His Aunty Toh Sure. The one who’s been there for him since day 1.

No hypes though, she’s a real Aunty Toh Sure.

Dakore responded

Fast forward to today and social media is going abuzz with everyone talking about who their Aunty Toh Sures are.

Do You Have A Fav Aunt?

What Makes Her So Amazing?

Let’s Appreciate Our Aunts in the comment section using the Hashtag #AuntyTohSure

❤️ pic.twitter.com/mvN1MQ9L0H — Item7🌹: The Sucre Mamacita💦 (@_AdukeAde) June 10, 2020

Abegggg everybody has to have at Least one #AuntyTohSure in their lives!!!! Do you have one ??? pic.twitter.com/uiVjA5zu9K — Pepo (@_MissPepo) June 10, 2020

Big shout out to my aunty Vwairhe for being one of the biggest influences in my life , she’s my Aunty Toh Sure #AuntyTohSure pic.twitter.com/qvMNubr0L4 — BDM | Blogger (@Blackdotmandy) June 10, 2020

Whose Aunty is the realest like mine? Can we appreciate them and tag them under this post using the hashtag #AuntyTohSure pic.twitter.com/QPlqbZOf4b — You’re BLESSED so I (@ToluwaniKris) June 10, 2020

This is an appreciation video for every #AuntyTohSure we have around, know any or you are one, kindly signify in the comment, I have something for you. pic.twitter.com/sCDsYRnUlt — Habib O. Lateef (@TheHabibLateef) June 10, 2020

https://twitter.com/fadererah_/status/1270824818573623297?s=12

While we wait to see what becomes of this trend, tell us in the comments who that Aunty Toh Sure in your life is and why she fits that tag?

