Why Hushpuppi Was Arrested In Dubai – Kemi Olunloyo

Popular Nigerian journalist, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo, has shared some insights on reasons she believes led to the arrest of Nigerian-Dubai based socialite, Hushpuppi.

According to Dr. Kemi, Hushpuppi and his associate, Woodberry were implicated by the Secret Service in a Nigerian Unemployment Insurance scam named Scattered Canary.

The journalist also shared details of their skims on her Instagram page.

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote in part: “…those who don’t know what this is, this is money the US government gives us monthly when we lose our jobs while we are looking for another. Somehow the Nigerian ring cracked into the system and filed 174+ fraudulent claims…”

See Her Post Here: