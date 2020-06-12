‘Why I Can’t Be Any Man’s Second Choice’ – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos and she explained why she can never be any man’s second choice.

The Universal Music recording artiste said she’s her father’s first and only, hence she can’t be any man’s second option.

In her words;

“I’m my daddy’s first and only daughter so I ain’t about to be no man’s second choice“



Information Nigeria recalls Savage was formerly married for five years to her ex-manager, Tunji Balogun better known as Teebillz, and she began her music career doing backup vocals for artists like George Michael and Mary J. Blige.

See her full post below: