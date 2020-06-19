‘Why I Don’t Display My Wealth On Social Media’ – Seyi Shay (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, has shared reasons why she doesn’t flaunt her riches on social media.

According to the singer, it’s a tacky thing to keep flaunting riches and expensive items on social media.

Seyi also stressed that her personality doesn’t fit that lifestyle as she pointed out that she isn’t proud or loud.

READ ALSO – Seyi Shay Finally Owns Up To Unclad Photos On Her Instagram (Video)

Her statement, according to her, is coming after many fans have urged her to show more of her achievements and properties on social media.

Watch The Video Here: