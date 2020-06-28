Why I Returned $2500 Misplaced By Lawmaker – Alex Adekunle

A Nigerian writer and political enthusiast has shared how he returned a wallet belonging to a member of the house of reps.

The writer, Alex Adekunle stressed that in the wallet, contained about $2,500 as he also shared why he returned it.

Adekunle went on to say that he also got rewarded for his honesty and good acts.

Sharing the story, he wrote in part: “…As I picked it up, I was stunned by the bulky multiples of $200 bills, a couple of tens of dirham, naira notes, a Dubia medical Insurance card, debit cards (both Naira & Dollar), complementary card, among others…”

