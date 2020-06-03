Why Kalu Is Still In Prison Despite Court Judgement

Former Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu, is still in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) in Abuja, despite a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos ordering his immediate release.

However, the NCS on Tuesday evening said it was yet to get a valid court order to enable it effect the release of the one-time governor, according to The Nation.

Its Public Relation Officer (PRO) Augustine Njoku said unless the court ruling is transmitted to the service, the former governor will remain in NCS custody.

Njoku said: “We cannot act on the basis of radio or television announcement on a Court order or ruling. The ruling will be communicated to us in form of warrant. This would be acknowledged and all other protocols and procedures would be followed.

“As things stand now, we are yet to be communicated. And unless this is done, he will remain with us.”

On how long Kalu, now Senate Chief Whip will be in the NSC custody, Njoku said: “it depends on when the court reached the service with details of the ruling”.

He, however, added: “Hopefully within the next two days”.

Justice Mohammed Liman, had ordered the release of Kalu, while setting aside the fraud trial, conviction and 12-year prison sentence imposed on him, on December 5, 2019 by Justice Mohammed Idris.