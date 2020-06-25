Why Tinubu Was Excluded From APC NEC Meeting – Bashir Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad, the presidential aide on new media has clarified that the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is not a member of the National Executive Committee of the Party and as such unfit to attend NEC meetings.

He made this known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle in reaction to the public outcry that met the exclusion of the former Lagos state governor from the NEC meeting that held on Thursday, 25th June.

He tweeted, “There are some people who need to know that the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party, hence, he doesn’t attend the NEC Meetings. This is very clear!”