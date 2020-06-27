‘Why Women Should Not Criticize Each Other’ – Mercy Eke (Photo)

BBNaija star, Mercy Eke shared a post via her Snapchat account in which she advised women to stop pulling themselves down.

The former video vixen noted that all women want to be loved and they are trying to leave their own legacy.

According to the reality TV star, there is enough space for every woman to make an impact in life and leave there own mark so why should they spend time trying to look for the downfall of one another.

See her post below: