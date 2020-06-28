Wike: I’m Happy APC Is In Crisis, I Hope They Continue To Make Mistakes

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has stated that he is happy with the crisis currently rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, he added that he is happy with the circumstance that led the defection of Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “I am happy that APC is in crisis. It is not my business to help APC to be united,” the governor said.

Read Also: PDP NWC Are Tax Collectors, Says Wike

“Remember that we also had our own crisis under Ali Modu Sheriff and APC jubilated about it then. It is my prayer that they should continue to be in crisis. We have taken another state. Unfortunately, APC isn’t really a political party. They came together just to take over power.

“I want my party to be in power and therefore, I cannot be praying for APC not to have crisis. I hope they continue to make mistakes everyday and my party will continue to grow.”