Woman Sets Up Friend To Be Gang-raped By 8 Men

A 30-year-old woman, Zainab Jafaru, has been arrested by the police in Adamawa for setting up her 33-year-old friend to be gang-raped by 8 men in Yola, the state capital.

According to the report, the victim was allegedly deceived by Zainab into the rapists’ den.

The police say five members of the gang have been arrested while four others are on the run.

Police spokesman Suleiman Nguroje, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said Zainab deceptively took her friend to the gang and disappeared.

Nguroje said: “On June 13, 2020, following a report received from a 33-year-old lady being raped by a syndicate of nine at Gerio, a remote area of Jambutu in Yola North Local Government Area, police operatives attached to the command’s monitoring team arrested five people: Ahmadu Ismail (20); Salu Buba (25); Muhammed Ali (78); Abubakar Ali (28) and Zainab Jafaru (Female) 30 years.

“The incident happened on June 12, 2020 when the fifth suspect, Zainab Jafaru, deceived the complainant to accompany her to a certain place to meet her boyfriend.

“Upon arrival, Zainab’s boyfriend (now on the run), invited his gang, who forcefully had sexual intercourse with the complainant one after another.”