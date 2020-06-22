Workers Are Paid Peanuts, Senators Earn Luxury Wages – Ndume

The chairman, senate committee on Army, Ali Ndume says federal lawmakers and other public officers enjoy luxurious take home while the larger workforce in the country go home with peanuts.

Ndume in his comment pointed out that that the nation’s budget is not fair to the masses.

He then suggested that a constitutional amendment is urgently required as a solution.

Read Also: Make National Assembly Job Part-time Affair, Senator Ndume Urges FG

Ndume said, “We have a budget of N10tn and only 30 per cent is going to the majority, whereas 70 per cent will be spent on a few minority. The system we are practising now is not fair either morally or socially.

“In the current system, workers are not being paid living wages, whereas a privileged few are earning luxury wages. The National Assembly members, including me, for instance, are paid luxury wages.

“How can we live comfortably when only a few of us are living a life of luxury while the majority are living in abject poverty? The N30,000 minimum wage is too small; it can make workers engage in corruption in order to survive.”

Ndume said, “Parliamentary system is effective in the sense that the head of government is more or less one among equals of the parliamentarians.

“Therefore, accountability is achieved in the chamber in the sense that the prime minister has to be in the parliament every day, and he must give account of government to his colleagues.

“Also, ministers are selected among the elected parliamentarians. The idea is to reduce the cost of governance and make it more effective.”

On how to effect a change in the current system of government, Ndume suggested that legal luminaries should come together and fashion out an acceptable arrangement that could lead to a constitutional amendment through referendum.