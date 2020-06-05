Yahaya Bello Lifts Lockdown In Kabba-Bunu LGA, Says Kogi Has No COVID-19

The Kogi state government has announced that it has lifted the lockdown imposed on Kabba-Bunu local government area of the state over suspected cases of COVID-19.

The announcement was made by the governor, Yahaya Bello, governor on Friday at the Government House in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to the governor, it became necessary to lift the lockdown after samples taken from the LGA returned negative.

Governor Bello stressed that the state has no coronavirus in spite of the three cases confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).