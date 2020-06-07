‘Yorubas Are Very Tribalistic’ – MC Galaxy (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, MC Galaxy, has said a few things about the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

According to the singer, the Nigerian Entertainment Industry is run by the Yorubas and dominated by their tribesmen.

Galaxy also pointed out that they are always looking out for their own and that they are tribalistic. He made this revelation when he was asked what he thought about the tribal differences in Nigeria.

READ ALSO – ”A Guy Tried To Sleep With Me” – MC Galaxy Reveals (Video)

The singer made this known in an Instagram Live session organized by Nollywood actress, Bola Adebayo.

Watch The Video Here: