‘You Are Anti Christ’ – Samklef Slams Daddy Freeze (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Samklef, has taken another swipe at Daddy Freeze.

Taking to Twitter, Samklef shared that Freeze has lost the battle he started with him in 2017.

The singer went further to call Daddy freeze an Antichrist in his tweet.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote in part: “The battle u started with me in 2017 I win am today! Let me end it here.. if u point 1 finger to person the remaining 4 they point back @ you. U be anti christ my guy…”

