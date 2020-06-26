‘You Will Suffer For Your Evil Ways’, Cynthia Morgan Tells Jude Okoye

A message put out on rapper, Cynthia Morgan‘s Instagram page on Thursday has left fans confused.

The musician laid a curse on music executive and former label boss, Jude Okoye in a renewed attack.

Information Nigeria recalls the female rapper had claimed that Okoye had taken over her VEVO and Instagram accounts.

The rapper also claimed the music executive stopped her from using the stage name, Cynthia Morgan.

After going back and forth on social media, Morgan released a statement in which she expressed her gratitude to the music executive, thereby, giving people the impression that they had reconciled.

Taking to the photo-sharing, the singer, who now goes by the name Madrina, purportedly shared a post which reads;

“@judeengees you will suffer for your evil ways.”

It is, however, not clear what led to the new attack.

Read Also: Ex-Adult Entertainer, Maheeda Claims She Is Now Born Again

See her post below: