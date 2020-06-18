Your Excuses Will No Longer Be Tolerated, Buhari To Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday told the services chiefs that their excuses will no longer be tolerated as regard insecurity in the country.

The President said this during a meeting with security heads at the presidential villa, he expects them to live up to expectations going forward.

Babagana Monguno, national security adviser (NSA), who spoke with state house correspondents at the end of the meeting said the president was briefed on how the rising security challenges across the country are being tackled.

Read Also: You Have Failed Us, Northern Elders Tell Buhari

He stated that Buhari was very unhappy with the lack of synergy among the security forces and asked them to work together to solve the nation’s security challenges.

Monguno also said that the president ordered him to meet with governors of the north-west states in order to know the problems in their states and to find strategic solutions to them.