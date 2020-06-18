Yul Edochie Condemns LGBTQ Community

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has shared a portion from his daily devotional that condemns the LGBTQ community.

The actor who daily shares these devotionals shared on both his Instagram and Twitter, and a few of his fans and followers have reacted to it.

Recall that the actor had earlier been accused of being a Nigerian gay/bi-sexual man in the closet.

Following the negative and positive comments on his Twitter after the post, the actor, however, chose to ignore them.

