Yul Edochie Slams Those Blaming Nollywood For Nigeria’s Challenges

Popular Nollywood actor and director, Yul Edochie has taken a swipe at Nigerians who are blaming Nollywood for part of the problems in Nigeria.

The actor shared that past Nigerian leaders failed and people are Nigerians are now blaming Nollywood.

According to him, other cinemas globally present different forms of entertainment and it hasn’t prevented Nigerians from visiting there.

The actor reminded those blaming Nollywood for making movies that incite ritual and corruption that it is all for entertainment.

