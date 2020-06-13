Zlatan Ibile Calls Out Kizz Daniel, Joe Boy, Burna Boy

Popular Indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile has taken to his Instagram story to call out his colleagues, Kizz Daniel, Joeboy and Burna Boy.

This comes after the rapper dragged actress Funke Akindele for trying to create enmity between him and his friend, Naira Marley.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the rapper, took a swipe at Kizz Daniel for turning his back on Oberz, after he taught him how to make music.

The rapper said he would make sure Oberz, who is now a Zanku Records signee, supersedes Kizz Daniel in the music industry.

Zlatan Ibile also recounted how he told Burna Boy that his girlfriend, Davita had given birth to a baby boy but the latter simply questioned his decision rather than congratulating him.

The ‘Gbeku’ crooner noted that Joeboy has the talent but he asked if really knows the music business or he is just famous.

See his post below: