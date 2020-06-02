Zlatan Ibile Encourages Nigerians To Be Better Citizens (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile, has sent a word of advice to his fans on being better citizens.

The singer took to Twitter to ask his fans not to drive against traffic rules as he asked them to resist peer pressure.

Zlatan also pointed out that Nigerians can be better and not succumb to pressure if they have a mind of their own.

On Twitter, the singer wrote: “Refuse to be a one-way traffic Nigerian. Don’t do it because they are doing it, have a mind of your own”

