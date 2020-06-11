Zlatan Reacts To Mercy Eke, Omashola Fallout From BBNaija Reunion

Popular Nigerian singer and dancer, Zlatan, has reacted to the latest episode of the Big Brother Naija reunion show.

Taking to Twitter, Zlatan pointed out that, based on popular ideas, Mercy Eke has been known to be hot-tempered.

The latest episode of the reunion show saw Mercy Eke and Omashola get into an argument that got escalated and somewhat physical.

Zlatan shared his opinion on the episode while responding to a post Mercy made reminding fans that she was the winner. Zlatan also had his fans expressing their own thoughts on the matter.

See Post Here: