9ice Hangs Out With His Wife, Daughter (Photos)

Popular Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande, better known as 9ice, has confirmed his reconciliation with his wife, Olasunkanmi, with new family photos for the holiday season.

The veteran musician shared a photo of his wife and their daughter at the vacation spot in Dubai on his Instagram page with the caption, ‘Familia’. The ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner had hinted on a full reconciliation after sharing their wedding photos on his page to mark their one-year wedding anniversary.

His wife also took to her page to share a photo from the Dubai hangout and she captioned it thus:

“Progress not perfection”

Commenting under the post, 9ice wrote:

“Human not God”

The singer shared more photos from their recent hangout on his Instagram Stories.

See the photos below: