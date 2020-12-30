Actor Akah Nnani, Wife Expecting Their First Child

Nigerian actor, Akah Nnani, has revealed that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Claire Idera. The fast-rising movie star took to his official Instagram page to share the video showing the special Christmas gift they were about to unbox.

The gift turned out to be the baby’s ultrasound scan wrapped in a card that reads:

‘Baby Nnani’.

The actor and TV personality then wrote as caption:

‘BEST GIFT EVER!! (unboxing) This has been the bestest Christmas of my entire life!!!! Myself and my wife wanna share with you, a tinsy winsy bit of the goodness that God blessed us with. Happy holidays from us three. ❤️❤️ #akahandclaire’

See his post below: