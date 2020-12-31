Actor Femi Adebayo Celebrates 42nd Birthday With Lovely Photo

Popular Nigerian actor, Femi Adebayo clocked a new age on Thursday and he celebrated the big day with a lovely photo.

The actor, who turned 42, penned an appreciation message to God for preserving his life.

Adebayo wrote;

“All praises and adoration to God Almighty.

With every sense of humility,I request you all thank God on my behalf for adding another year today.

Anu ni mo rigba”

It should be noted that the film star is the son of veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, better known as Oga Bello.

See his post below: